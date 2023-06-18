CVA Family Office LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.