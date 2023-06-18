CVA Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.