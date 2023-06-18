Daniel J. Wagner Sells 35,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $503.02 million and a PE ratio of -47.75.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

See Also

