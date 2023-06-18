Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.53

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 23490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.1861 dividend. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

