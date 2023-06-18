Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $324,825.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

