David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,827,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Expensify Trading Up 3.5 %

Expensify stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Expensify by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.