David W. Gibbs Sells 3,884 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

