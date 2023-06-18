DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

