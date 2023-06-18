Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.69

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 57400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

