Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

