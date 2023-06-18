Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.09

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 216258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $930.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

