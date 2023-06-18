Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

DFS opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.