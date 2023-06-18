DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,675 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

