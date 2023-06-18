Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 568.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF opened at $33.09 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

