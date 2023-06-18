DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $399,518.93 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,068.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

