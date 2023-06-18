Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

