Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Trading Down 0.9%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 555 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($6.98). 21,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 40,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.50 ($7.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 556.74. The firm has a market cap of £163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18,583.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.