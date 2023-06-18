eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

