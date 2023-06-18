Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Sells $435,192.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

