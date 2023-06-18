Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.