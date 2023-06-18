Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. 331,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESALY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eisai in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Eisai Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

