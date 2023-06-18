Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

