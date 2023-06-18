Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after buying an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,589,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 393,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.
Entergy Stock Performance
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
