Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after buying an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,589,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 393,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.