Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

