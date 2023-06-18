EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of EPAM Systems worth $98,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Natixis grew its position in EPAM Systems by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 89,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

