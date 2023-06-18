Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

