Equitable Trust Co. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN opened at $10.37 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -259.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

