Equitable Trust Co. Has $272,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PEG opened at $62.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

