Equitable Trust Co. Has $321,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

