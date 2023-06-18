Equitable Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,343.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,343.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,329.01. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

