Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $64.28. Approximately 68,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 140,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

