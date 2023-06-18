Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.25

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 2870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

