Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

