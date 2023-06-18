First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of First Busey worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 202,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Down 1.2 %

First Busey stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.