First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of First Solar worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

