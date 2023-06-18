First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.11% of First Solar worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

