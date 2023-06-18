First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FKU opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

