First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $567,143,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 593,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

