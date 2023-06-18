FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.69

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Articles

