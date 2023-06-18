Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,593 shares of company stock worth $6,890,391. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 79.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.86. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

