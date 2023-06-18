Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $370,175.67 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

