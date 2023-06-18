FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

FMC Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

