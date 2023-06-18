FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 711.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 439,705 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of FMC worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

