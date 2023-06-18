Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.74

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.74 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 277292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after buying an additional 178,520 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

