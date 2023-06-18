Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

