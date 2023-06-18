Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.