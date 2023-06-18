Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $215,183.18 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fox Factory stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

