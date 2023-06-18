Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $215,183.18 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Fox Factory stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
