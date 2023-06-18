fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 5.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. 7,490,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,488,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Stephens dropped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

