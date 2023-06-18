Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 135,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 729,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

