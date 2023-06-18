General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

